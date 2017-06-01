New Jersey Farm Holding Arts And Wine Festival

ELLMER, NJ (CBS) — A little-known arts and wine festival is being held this weekend in Ellmer, Salem County.
It’s goal: to provide arts education opportunities for underprivileged children and their families.
The Second Annual Appel Wine and Arts Festival is being held Saturday and Sunday.
“We have ten wineries coming from the Vintage Atlantic Wine region, which is a combination of six different wine trails through New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware,” said Cori Solomon, Executive Director of the Appel Farm Arts and Music Center.
But, she says, the actual goal of the festival is spreading the good word about the arts. Especially to children who are not exposed to the arts, because it’s been cut from their school curriculum.
“Appel Farm is working to close that gap, to try to bring services to schools that don’t already have it. Or bringing children to Appel Farm every summer who don’t have these opportunities,” Solomon said.
The event also allows overnight camping, and music from regional musicians including David Uosikinen’s In the Pocket.
More information can be found at the Appel Farm website.