What A Month For The Lehigh Valley IronPigs

June 1, 2017 3:20 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have been really tough to watch as of late. They have lost 25 of their last 31 games and they just completed a 6-22 month of May. Their record of 17-34 is the worst in all of baseball.

However, the news is much better with regards to the top farm club for the Phillies, the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Pigs own the International League’s best record at 36-16 and they just completed a 24-5 month of May.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Lehigh Valley play-by-play man Matt Provence to get some insight into the prospects keying the success at Triple-A.

