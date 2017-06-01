What A Month For The Lehigh Valley IronPigs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have been really tough to watch as of late. They have lost 25 of their last 31 games and they just completed a 6-22 month of May. Their record of 17-34 is the worst in all of baseball.
However, the news is much better with regards to the top farm club for the Phillies, the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Pigs own the International League’s best record at 36-16 and they just completed a 24-5 month of May.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Lehigh Valley play-by-play man Matt Provence to get some insight into the prospects keying the success at Triple-A.