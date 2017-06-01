Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Merry-Go-Round

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over a century ago Philadelphia was a hub of ornate carousel construction. KYW’s Jay Lloyd took a getaway ride on a faithfully restored original.
It began as an idea to help revitalize Pottstown. But the colorful carousel near Memorial Park is now drawing visitors and carousel buffs from near and far. Director Terry Jones boasts of the many volunteers that helped restore this 1905 gem.
“We found a team of local artists who took between three and 400 hours per animal to hand paint the horses,” Jones said.
A calliope background and the whirling bright lights stir up childhood memories for visiting parents like Jen Nevius.
“I used to love riding carousels when I was a kid,” Nevius said. “I want to share it with my two daughters.”
“We went round and round,” her daughter said.
And it’s only two bucks a ride for a family day trip getaway to another era. Look up carousel at Pottstown.org and get ready for a merry-go-round.
