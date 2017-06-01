Wait List Open For Popular Philadelphia Dinner Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular dinner party is coming back to Philadelphia.
Diner en Blanc announced Thursday its hosting its sixth annual party in the City of Brotherly Love.
“The wait list is officially open for this unforgettable evening filled with elegance, food, art and music. Every summer, thousands of guests wearing white descend upon an undisclosed public space whose location is kept secret until moments before the event begins,” they said in a statement.
Co-hosts Natanya DiBona and Kayli Moran will throw a special preview party for past attendees and potential guests on Tuesday, June 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Headhouse Square Shamble.
The date, number of guests and registration lottery details will be announced at the preview party. Click on this link to register for the preview party.
“We are thrilled to return this summer with the 6th edition of Diner en Blanc Philadelphia,” DiBona said in a statement. “Last year’s 5th anniversary event on the Parkway gave us the opportunity to really celebrate the strong connection to Paris that both our city and our event share. This year’s event provides us with a different backdrop and another unique and interesting way to show off Philadelphia while having a fabulous party.”
Click on this link to add your name to the wait list.