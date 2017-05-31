Zeoli Show Log 05.31.17

May 31, 2017 6:05 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Alan Dershowitz, covfefe, Gen. Michael Flynn, Hillary Clinton, Jared Kushner, Kathy Griffin, Keith Olbermann, Paris Climate Change Agreement, President Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Scott Pelley, Sen. Al Franken, Susan Rice

3pm- According to a report, President Trump is expected to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

3:05pm- A day after Kathy Griffin posted a controversial photo on Twitter, CNN has decided to fire the comedian from it’s New Years Eve Broadcast. 

3:20pm- Because the Paris Climate Change Agreement wasn’t ratified following the treaty rules outlined in the Constitution, President Trump has the power to withdraw from the pact.

3:25pm- Kathy Griffin apologized for having posted an unsettling image of President Donald Trump.

3:30pm- Despite the controversial picture, Sen. Al Franken stated that he still intends to participate in a planned public appearance with Kathy Griffin. 

3:35pm- Scott Pelley has been forced out of his spot as CBS Evening News anchor; he will remain a part of 60 Minutes.

3:50pm- What did Donald Trump mean when he tweeted the word ‘covfefe’?

4:25pm- Keith Olbermann has called for the immediate arrest of Jared Kushner following the release of a Washington post article suggesting Kushner attempted to set up a back channel way to communicate with Russian officials. 

4:30pm- Attorney and Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz has expressed fear that civil liberties in America may be under attack. 

5:05pm- While speaking at Recode’s Code Conference, Hillary Clinton blamed her presidential loss on the press which she claims treated her private email server as if it were Pearl Harbor.

5:15pm- The House Intelligence Committee has issued several subpoenas for it’s Russian election interference investigation. Gen. Micheal Flynn and former Obama administration National Security Adviser Susan Rice were among those subpoenaed.

5:25pm- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of a grandmother in a civil asset forfeiture case. The woman’s house was seized by the Philadelphia District Attorney despite the fact that she was never charged with a crime.

5:35pm- Vox.com claims that pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord is morally disgraceful and will have a disproportionately negative affect on the poor.

5:50pm- While speaking before The Commonwealth Club, Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she had a hard time referring to Donald Trump as President.

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch