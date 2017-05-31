Pop Culture Comes To Life At Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tens of thousands of pop culture enthusiasts are expected to attend Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia. It opens Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Many of the attendees come in costume to the festival and spend big bucks to get autographs and pictures with celebrities.
Character actor Michael Rooker will be there. He plays “Yondu” in the current marvel superhero movie “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2.” He tells KYW Newsradio his fans are getting creative and dressing like Yondu and Mary Poppins, referring to a scene where his character floats from the sky.
“I haven’t seen them yet, but I’ve been told. If the Yondu/MaryPoppins fans are out there, we will definitely get them in Philly for sure.”
