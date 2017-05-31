NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Girl, 7, Found With Plastic Bag Over Head

May 31, 2017
Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A 7-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was found with a plastic bag over her head.

It started when police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 5500 hundred block of North American Street, around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a woman then found her 7-year-old daughter in the basement with a plastic bag over her head.

The child was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

As for the stolen vehicle, police say they are searching for an 18-year-old family member — who the woman says took the car.

That vehicle was found crashed and abandoned several blocks away.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 

