Father Accused Of Killing 6-Week-Old Son

May 31, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Omar Braxton Cooper, Omar Cooper, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father is accused of killing his 6-week-old son.

Police say 6-week-old Omar Braxton Cooper was found unresponsive at a home in the 5800 block of Willows Avenue last Friday. He was rushed to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the newborn suffered multiple traumatic injuries throughout his body.

Following an investigation, police arrested the boy’s father, 31-year-old Omar Cooper.

Cooper has been charged with homicide and related offenses.

