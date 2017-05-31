Father Accused Of Killing 6-Week-Old Son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father is accused of killing his 6-week-old son.
Police say 6-week-old Omar Braxton Cooper was found unresponsive at a home in the 5800 block of Willows Avenue last Friday. He was rushed to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m.
Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Infant
Police say the newborn suffered multiple traumatic injuries throughout his body.
Following an investigation, police arrested the boy’s father, 31-year-old Omar Cooper.
Cooper has been charged with homicide and related offenses.