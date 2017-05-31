Officer Receives Hug After Traffic Stop In Gloucester Twp.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—It was the hug from a Gloucester Township Police that made one woman’s day just a little better.
On May 11, Gloucester Township Police Officer Tom Sherman stopped a young woman near Route 168 near Station Avenue.
Officer Sherman said the woman was understandably anxious, and he worked to calm her and helped her to understand what had occurred to cause the violation.
The officer was kind enough to not issue a ticket
The woman was so grateful to Officer Sherman that she asked to give him a hug.