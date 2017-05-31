NFL Insiders Pick Carson Wentz To Make Biggest Leap

May 31, 2017 12:23 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The expectations for Carson Wentz heading into just his second NFL season are sky high.

Six ESPN NFL Insiders — Matt Bowen, Dan Graziano, Mike Sando, Aaron Schatz, Kevin Seifert, and Field Yates — are making their early 2017 predictions. On Wednesday, they were asked to pick which quarterback they expect to make the biggest leap in 2017.

Bowen, Sando, Seifert, and Yates all picked Wentz.

After a 3-0 start last season as a rookie, Wentz struggled down the stretch losing five of his last seven starts. In those final seven starts, Wentz threw just seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

However, all four analysts mentioned Wentz’s much improved offense with new additions like: Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, and LeGarrette Blount — not to mention a healthy Lane Johnson again.

Graziano took Tyrod Taylor of the Bills, while Schatz took Rams second-year QB Jared Goff.

