Comedian Artie Lange: Colleges Are Too Politically Correct

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Comedian Artie Lange appeared on The Rich Zeoli Show on Talk Radio 1210 to discuss the state of political correctness in comedy, lamenting that attitudes among kids and young adults have changed from when he first broke into the business and achieved success as part of the Howard Stern Show.

“I just stopped playing colleges. It’s very lucrative but, especially now, people are 19, 20. A lot of them barely remember Howard, much less me, and I’m done trying to win people over. I just want people, or the audience, to know the slob that I am and I can say whatever I want.”

He believes students today are too sensitive and lack a sense of humor about too many topics.

“The problem is, I was raised, not just by my mother and father, I was totally raised by television. They put a little black and white tv, that I think my father probably stole, in my room in about 1972. I watched the “Odd Couple” and “The Honeymooners” every night for, like, ten straight years. I think I could’ve gone to law school with the space in my brain that that took up. I know every one of them by heart to this day and I got into the one profession where I actually could use it. Now kids are raised are by the internet…which is all that political correct nice talk. This is bad. That’s bad.”

Lange was also critical of the rules and bureaucracy that comedians face at many universities.

“They don’t like anything that has an edge to it. College campuses, the last time I played one, it was me an Nick DiPaolo and they had a woman on stage who was a deaf interpreter and there were no deaf people there. I said, can you ask how many deaf people are here. She did the sigh thing. She said no. I said, well, you can leave. What the hell? It’s disconcerting to have a woman signing everything. She wouldn’t leave. She had to stay there and sign everything I said.”