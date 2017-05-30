Woman Rescued From Schuylkill River In Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A boater in Pottstown found himself involved in a dramatic rescue on the Schuylkill River.
First responders had to borrow his boat to rescue a woman in distress.
Authorities arrived to find the woman in the river clinging to a tree branch in the area of South Penn Street just after noon Monday.
Another NJ Beach Goes Digital To Replace Plastic Tags
When they spotted Brian Iezzi’s boat, they called him over, jumped in, and within minutes — pulled the woman to safety.
Iezzi was along for the entire ride.
“I immediately called 911 and then came over to the dock,” said Iezzi. “She grabbed a hold of a branch… The rescue crew jumped in my boat and we went across and grabbed her and then we came over.”
The woman was taken to reading trauma center for evaluation.
It’s not clear how she ended up in the water.