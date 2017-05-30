The Dom Giordano Show: Attorney Jessica M. Anthony & State Rep. Martina White | May 30

9:00-Family requests recently passed family member to be buried in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
9:25-Nina Turner,”No one in Ohio is asking about Russia.”
9:35-USAA now pulled ads from MSNBC’s opinion shows.
9:50-Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI.
10:00-Attorney Jessica M. Anthony joined discussing the PA Supreme Court ruling against law enforcement’s role in seizing property under civil forfeiture in Philadelphia.
10:20-New York Giants’ owner explaining why the NFL hasn’t signed Colin Kaepernick.
11:00-State Rep. Martina White joined discussing her naming in Pennsylvania’s most powerful women and the status of her sanctuary city bill.
11:10-DHS considering a laptop ban on all flights.