The Dom Giordano Show: Attorney Jessica M. Anthony & State Rep. Martina White | May 30

May 30, 2017 11:52 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Family requests recently passed family member to be buried in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

9:25-Nina Turner,”No one in Ohio is asking about Russia.” 

9:35-USAA now pulled ads from MSNBC’s opinion shows. 

9:50-Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI. 

10:00-Attorney Jessica M. Anthony joined discussing the PA Supreme Court ruling against law enforcement’s role in seizing property under civil forfeiture in Philadelphia.

10:20-New York Giants’ owner explaining why the NFL hasn’t signed Colin Kaepernick.

11:00-State Rep. Martina White joined discussing her naming in Pennsylvania’s most powerful women and the status of her sanctuary city bill.

11:10-DHS considering a laptop ban on all flights.

11:35-Former Governor Sanunu takes down Alisyn Camerota. 

