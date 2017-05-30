Minneapolis Hosts 4th Annual Running Of The Bulldogs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — We have all heard about the running of the bulls in Spain.
Well, a town here in the States is putting its own spin on that tradition — and let’s just say if you happened to get trampled it won’t be the worst thing.
Woman Rescued From Schuylkill River In Pottstown
Minneapolis, Minnesota hosted the 4th annual Running of the Bulldogs competition at Canterbury Park on Monday.
Ivanka Trump’s Brand Criticized After ‘Champagne Popsicle’ Tweet On Memorial Day
Forty-eight dogs ran as fast as their little stocky legs would let them.
The competition was made up of five races, and only one pooch was crowned champion.