Minneapolis Hosts 4th Annual Running Of The Bulldogs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — We have all heard about the running of the bulls in Spain.

Well, a town here in the States is putting its own spin on that tradition — and let’s just say if you happened to get trampled it won’t be the worst thing.

Minneapolis, Minnesota hosted the 4th annual Running of the Bulldogs competition at Canterbury Park on Monday.

Forty-eight dogs ran as fast as their little stocky legs would let them.

The competition was made up of five races, and only one pooch was crowned champion.

