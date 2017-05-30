2 Pit Bulls Euthanized After Owner Is Attacked In Abington Township

ABINGTON TWP., (CBS)—Two pit bulls have been euthanized after authorities say the dogs attacked their owner and other bystanders following an incident in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Thompson Road in Roslyn.

Police say a neighbor was walking his two dogs when two pit bulls escaped from a fenced yard and began attacking them.

That’s when police say the 19-year-old dog owner attempted to regain control when one of the dogs attacked her.

During the incident, a Good Samaritan had to pry the dog from the girl’s arm using a 2 x 4 piece of wood.

“The other pit bull charged at people rendering help to the victim,” said police in a news release.

Investigators say an officer shot one of the dogs twice during the attack.

Both dogs have been euthanized with permission from the pit bull’s owner.

The woman was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.