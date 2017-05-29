Volquez Earns 1st Win As Marlins Beat Phillies 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Edinson Volquez pitched six innings to earn his first win of the year after seven losses, and the Miami Marlins forged their first two-game winning streak since April 23 by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.

Volquez (1-7), who leads the majors in defeats, allowed one run and three hits to earn his first victory since Aug. 25 with the Royals — when he beat the Marlins. The former All-Star went 0-8 in his next 16 starts before his breakthrough.

Marlins nemesis Jeremy Hellickson (5-3) allowed four runs in six innings. The Phillies (17-32), who have the worst record in the majors, lost for the 23rd time in the past 29 games, and fell to 7-19 on the road.

Volquez has an ERA of 4.44 and went into the game with the second-worst run support in the majors. This time he had all the runs he needed by the third inning, thanks to an RBI double by Dee Gordon and a run-scoring single by Giancarlo Stanton.

Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer, his second of the year, to make it 4-1 in the sixth.

A.J. Ramos completed a four-hitter, striking out the side after a leadoff walk in the ninth for his sixth save.

Volquez retired 13 in a row before he started the sixth by walking Hellickson, who came around to score on a single by Aaron Altherr. The Phillies had runners at the corners with one out, but Altherr was thrown out trying to steal second and Tommy Joseph struck out.

CLOSE CALL

The ball popped out of Stanton’s glove when he tried to make a sliding catch crossing the right field foul line with two runners on in the sixth. The ball was ruled foul, and the call was upheld by a replay review.

ROSTER MOVE

Before the game, the Phillies activated OF/INF Howie Kendrick (abdominal strain) from the 10-day DL, and he went 1 for 4. He missed 37 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Daniel Nava (left hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Marlins: LHP Jeff Locke (left shoulder) will be activated to make his 2017 debut Thursday when he starts against Arizona. RHP Vance Worley will go to the bullpen.

UP NEXT

RHP Vince Velasquez (2-4, 5.55) is scheduled to start Tuesday for the Phils against LHP Justin Nicolino (0-1, 5.40).

