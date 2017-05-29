Vine Street Expressway To Close For Final Phase Of Bridge Reconstruction

May 29, 2017 10:00 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio, Penndot, Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT says it will be closing the Vine Street Expressway for three nights this week, beginning Tuesday night. It’s part of the ongoing bridge reconstruction project.

PennDOT’s Bob Kent says the work is part of the $64.8 million project to rebuild deteriorated bridges over the Vine Street Expressway.

“This work will be done overnight Tuesday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.,” Kent said. “The Vine Street Expressway will be closed and detoured in both directions between Interstate 76 and Broad Street.”

Crews will be demolishing the 18th Street Bridge, the last of seven bridges to undergo reconstruction. The project started in 2015 and is expected to be completed next year.

The plan also calls for expanding and improving public space on and around the spans.

