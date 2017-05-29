Police Investing Fatal Shooting That Leaves 1 Teen Dead, Another Injured In Kensington

May 29, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a shooting in Kensington leaves one teenager dead, and another injured Monday night.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of E. Orleans street near Emerald.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times to the back and neck, and was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where he would later be pronounced dead.

Another 16-year-old boy would was also shot once in the left shoulder, and is currently listed in stable condition.

Currently no arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

Double Homicide In Kensington Leaves Siblings Dead In Their Home

This comes after another double shooting took place Sunday night that would leave a bother, and sister found killed execution-style in their East Clearfield Street home.

The victims were 54-Year-Old Raymond Finney and 49-Year-Old Florence ‘Mrs. Tina’ Pompey.

Police say they have a motive, but have yet to release that information.

