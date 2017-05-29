Protecting Your Skin Against The Sun This Summer

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Memorial Day. Already, thanks to a mild spring, we’re getting out in the sun, but with that exposure we must remember sun-protective factors.
It is important to make sure you do what you can to protect your skin.
It isn’t just skin cancer that we need to worry about, but years later it could have damaging effects.
Prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to wrinkles, tough leathery skin, and other issues.
For those who are young, take the time to talk to a random older family member or friend and I assure you that they will tell you to make sure you take those precautions now.
Obviously the earlier you start the better.