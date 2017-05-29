Philly Announces First Ever Direct Flights To Iceland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can now fly directly from Philadelphia to Iceland for the next few months at least, and Tuesday Iceland Air, launches seasonal direct flights.

The first direct flight from Iceland’s capital, Reykjavich, arrives at Philadelphia Interational Airport at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, then turns around and makes its first direct trip back, departing at 8:35 p.m..

Remembering Those Who Died For Freedom Aboard USS Olympia

Icelandair will make the roughly six-hour trip four times a week through the end of September.

Airport spokeswoman Mary Flannery says she thinks it will be popular.

“We know that for a lot of people, Iceland is on their bucket list of places they’d like to see,” she said. “And of course it’s also a great jumping off place to other countries in Europe.”

ALSO READ: Great White Shark Leaps Into Fisherman’s Boat

Mayor Kenney spent part of Memorial Day with Iceland officials promoting Philadelphia as a tourist destination as well.

The sight they most wanted to see?

The Rocky statue.

They got there just ahead of an improvement project that will keep the statue closed for two weeks.