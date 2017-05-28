Philly Bars Collaborating With Local Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Craft beer bars collaborating with brewers is not a new concept, but it has become a booming trend in Philadelphia.

When Center City’s Uptown Beer Garden opened for the season, Director of Operations Alex Bokulich proudly announced that they would be offering not one, but three selections brewed exclusively for their venue.

“We’re working with two of our favorite local brewers: 2SP out of Aston, and Pizza Boy out of Enola, near Harrisburg, easily two of the best brewers around,” Bokulich said.

Three custom-made brews might sound a little over the top, but not in Philadelphia’s super-charged beer market.

Chris Mullins, Jr. of McGillins Ale House remembers when his place was one of the only bars in town that offered collaborative beers.

“Twenty-five years ago there were a handful of places opening in Center City, now there’s hundreds of bars opening in Center City and the neighborhoods. So everybody has to find a way to be different and to be special and to make that unique offering that drives new business,” he said.

He says collaborations are also a win for breweries battling for a dedicated line in places that constantly rotate their products.