2 Children, Grandmother Killed In North Philadelphia House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say three people, including two children, are dead after fire tore through a row home in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
The fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. near 6th Street and Montgomery Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Crews brought the blaze under control in less than an hour.
Fire officials confirmed that a child who was rescued from the burning home died at Hahnemann Hospital. A second child and the children’s grandmother were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say two parents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to jump to safety.
It is not clear what sparked the blaze.
