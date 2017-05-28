BREAKING: 1 Adult, 2 Children Dead In North Philly House Fire

2 Children, Grandmother Killed In North Philadelphia House Fire

May 28, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say three people, including two children, are dead after fire tore through a row home in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. near 6th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Crews brought the blaze under control in less than an hour.

Fire officials confirmed that a child who was rescued from the burning home died at Hahnemann Hospital. A second child and the children’s grandmother were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say two parents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to jump to safety.

It is not clear what sparked the blaze.

Stay with CBS Philly for more…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch