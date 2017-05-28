Police Investigate Double Homicide In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia believe they have a motive in the Kensington execution-style double homicide, where a brother and sister were found dead in their East Clearfield Street home.

However, authorities are not prepared to release that motive just yet for the sake of the investigation.

A family member that spoke to Eyewitness News said on Monday, said one motive they believe can be taken off the table is robbery.

They said nothing was taken from the house. It wasn’t ransacked.

It appears to relatives, someone was able to walk in the house, shoot the brother and sister each in the head and walk right out.

“I really miss my sister and my brother,” said Reginald Finney.

The victims were Finney’s youngest brother and sister.

54-Year-Old Raymond Finney and 49-Year-Old Florence ‘Mrs. Tina’ Pompey.

“They didn’t have to do that to my brother and sister. She was the sweetest person in the world. She would take the clothes off her back and give it to you. She would help you in any kind away she could.” Finney added.

Finney said he last spoke to his youngest siblings on Saturday

“I call everyday and tell them good morning and that I love them,” added Finney.

He’ll never get to do that again, because on Sunday morning when he called they didn’t pick up the phone.

He knew something was wrong, sent a relative to check on them.

That’s when their bodies were discovered inside the East Clearfield home, both had been shot in the head.

“If you know who did it, please please call the police and let them know. Turn yourself in. Please, please. That is all I can say. I love my sister,” said Finney.

So far, no arrest has been made in the double homicide.