Thousands Gather To See Blue Angels At This Year’s Millville Air Show

MILLVILLE, NJ (CBS) – Huge crowds came out to the Millville Executive Airport on Saturday to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels only stop in New Jersey this year.

Whether soaring at breath-taking speeds or hovering a short distance from the ground. A variety of aircraft memorized the huge crowd at this year’s Millville Air show.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the two day airshow on May 27-28.

It’s the main fundraiser for the Millville Army Airfield Museum located at America’s first defensive airport.

“The very first airshow was in 1941 when they dedicated the airport so this the 75th year of having airshows in Millville airport,” says Airfield Museum president Chuck Wyble.

And this year’s performers did not disappoint.

“It’s pretty cool, we’ve been to a couple but this is different,” said Breanna Bennett.

“This is our first time ever going to an airshow and it’s a pretty awesome experience, said Christopher Binns of Philadelphia. My son loves airplanes so i figured we’d come over to jersey and enjoy ourselves.”

This year the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are the main event.

Millville is the only stop in New Jersey for the angels this year. While some are hearing them roar overhead for the first time.

Others try to see them as often as possible.

“Ten times,” said Rose Kennedy who says she appreciates the bravery of the pilots.

If you missed the show Saturday you’ve got another chance on Sunday or you check out the airfield museum year round in Melville.

For more information on the air show and the Millville museum you can visit www.MillvilleAirShow.com