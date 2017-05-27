Phillies Hall Of Fame Pitcher Jim Bunning Dies At Age 85

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning has died, the team announced Saturday. He was 85.

Bunning played for the Phillies twice in his Major League career. But the most memorable moment of that illustrious time was a perfect game on Father’s Day, June 21, 1964 against the New York Mets.

Years later, Bunning spoke with KYW Newsradio about the no hitter, and how the tradition was — when you are throwing a perfect game, you don’t talk about it. But Bunning decided to buck tradition.

“I came in and said to the guys, ‘hey guys, it’s perfect so far. Let’s keep it that way.’ They ran from me. All of them,” Bunning said. “[Gus] Triandos, who did the catching, he said, ‘you’re nuts. Shut up!'”

Bunning played for the Phillies from 1964 to 1967 and then again from 1970 to 1971. He also pitched for the Tigers, Pirates and Dodgers over his 17-year career. The nine-time All-Star was selected to the Hall of Fame in 1996 by the Veteran’s Committee.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher and former U.S. Senator, Jim Bunning. pic.twitter.com/n4SlecwjNd — Phillies (@Phillies) May 27, 2017

Following his baseball career, he went into politics and became U.S. Senator.

In the Senate, his ornery nature forced Republican leaders to push him to retire after two terms.

The Kentucky Republican also served 12 years in the U.S. House. He was a staunchly conservative voice in the Senate and a fierce protector of state interests such as tobacco, coal and military bases. He did not seek re-election in 2010.

The only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress, Bunning was the second pitcher to record 100 wins and 1,000 strikeouts in the American and National Leagues.

In 2001, his uniform, #14, was retired by the Phillies.

