Authorities: Diseased NJ Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 4 Women

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ. (CBS) — A South Jersey man has been charged in connection with the sexual assaults of four women, authorities said Friday.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said 27-year-old Travis Harvey, of Bellmawr, has been charged with four counts of second degree sexual assault and one count of fourth degree diseased person committing an act of sexual penetration. Police did not say what the disease was in relation to the single charge.
Officials did not release any further details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 580-5854 or (856) 931-2121.