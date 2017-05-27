Annual Philadelphia Congregation Festival Finds New Home This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Churches throughout Philadelphia brought their congregations together for a large, outdoor festival at Independence Mall Saturday afternoon.
This was the first year that the One City One Love Festival was held at Independence Mall, and judging by the smiles and large crowds it was a big hit.
However, organizer Jamie Centeno says this year’s festival was actually a bit smaller than usual.
“This year we scaled it down, kept is simple and just wanted to sing together, worship together, hear some inspirational talks and just be at the heart of Philadelphia and just speak, breath life and do what we do best,” she said.
Candace was taking things in with her son and daughter.
“We’ve got prayer tables, they’re having praise and worship up there, we got free face-painting, free games,” she said.
And kids like Elijah seemed to be loving it all.
“It’s great. I don’t like negativity. I love the positive vibes,” he said.