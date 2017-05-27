A Busy Memorial Day Weekend At Philadelphia’s Historic District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Historic District is a popular place this holiday weekend.

As tour bus after tour bus arrived in Old City, the Historic Philadelphia Inc. colonial reenactors were having their first summer season meeting.

They hit the streets to talk with visitors. Among them were Ben Franklin, James Madison and Ona Judge, a personal slave to First Lady Martha Washington.

In character, Judge spoke about Gradual Abolition.

“If you were a slave who came from another state and your master or your mistress brought you into the state of Pennsylvania, at the end of those six months you were to be given your freedom papers. Well, we didn’t fully stay six months, and one full day out of the state of Pennsylvania means you start that sixth-month cycle all over again.

Lines were long at the Liberty Bell and at the Museum of the American Revolution folks were reflecting on those who sacrificed and served for the freedoms we enjoy today.

ZeeAnn Mason, the chief operating officer, says there is an opportunity to remember those who fought in the Revolutionary War.

“We hope people will take a carnation and make a contribution that we will be giving to the Friends of Independence National Historical Park to help them preserve the memorial over at the Tomb of the American Revolutionary Soldier.”

Veterans are getting $5 dollars off admission to the museum this weekend.