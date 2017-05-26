Thousands Flock To Jersey Shore For Memorial Day Weekend

OCEAN CITY. NJ (CBS) — The unofficial start to the summer season means a Memorial Day influx of thousands to Jersey Shore towns.
Life changes when the Memorial Day crowds arrive, but Ocean City resident Nicole Eagan says while there are inconveniences, it’s for the best.
“I don’t mind, she said. “It brings a lot of money into Ocean City, but it does get hard to come in and out if you’re a local. Prices go up, of course. But those are just minor challenges.”
Fellow year-round resident Jeanine Dixon is eager to share her hometown with the shoobies.
“The ocean, the people, the food, the hospitality, she said. “It’s exciting. there’s always something going on on the boardwalk.”
The Chamber of Commerce here expects a strong season, based on beach tag sales and advance rentals.