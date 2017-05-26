Police Searching For Suspects In North Philadelphia Armed Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects in a North Philadelphia robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 AM the victim, a 16-year-old male, was sitting on steps on the 100 block of East Eleanor Street when he was approached by three unknown men.

One of the men told the victim “give me everything,” before all three men drew handguns and told the victim to walk.

As they were walking, the three suspects stole two gold chains, two iPhones, and two iPhone chargers from the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspects’ descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male, about 6’0” tall, with a heavy build, a beard, wearing a dark sweater with print on the front.

Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing a black ski mask and a gray sweater.

Suspect #3 is described as a male of unknown race, around 5’6” tall, with a beard, wearing a hooded sweater and blue jeans.

All three suspects were armed with handguns.

Police advise that you do not approach these suspects if you see them, and to call 911 immediately.

If you’d like to submit an anonymous tip you can call 215-686-TIPS, or text a tip to PPD TIP.