More Than 30 Injured In Bus, Tractor-Trailer Crash On NJ Turnpike

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — More than 30 people were rushed to the hospital after a tour bus and a tractor-trailer crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike overnight.
It happened on the southbound lanes of the NJ Turnpike, near mile-marker 19, around 1 a.m. That’s in the area of West Deptford Township, New Jersey.
A Turnpike spokesperson said a tractor-trailer collided with a bus carrying 49 passengers. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and the bus to overturn into some bushes on the side of the highway.
Thirty-two of the bus passengers were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. The bus driver and tractor-trailer driver were not injured.
Officials say the tour bus departed New York City and was heading to Virginia and Atlanta.
The southbound lanes of the NJ Turnpike were closed for several hours overnight but have since reopened.