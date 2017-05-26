Cali Woman Sues Jelly Belly, Claims She Did Not Know Beans Contained Sugar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A California woman filed a sweet lawsuit against Jelly Belly Candy, claiming the treats maker tricked her into purchasing candy containing sugar, according to Scripps.
Per the report, Jessica Gomez of San Bernardino County filed her complaint earlier this year in US District Court for the Central District of California, which alleges Jelly Belly’s Sport Beans committed fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and product liability, because of failure to use the word “sugar” on its label.
The sports beans sugar component was disguised as “evaporated cane juice” on the ingredients list, according to the report.
Jelly Belly said Gomez’s claim is “nonsense” in an April motion to dismiss the lawsuit, according to Forbes.
Furthermore, it claims the Nutrition Facts for the product state the beans contain 17 grams of sugar, so no one should be deceived when purchasing the product.
According to Scripps, the FDA released guidelines about how sugar cane should not be labeled as “evaporated cane juice” because the term “does not reveal that the ingredient’s basic nature and characterizing properties are those of a sugar.”