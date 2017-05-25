Homeless Man Offered Home After Helping Manchester Bombing Victims

May 25, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Manchester bombing, Stephen Jones

MANCHESTER, England. (CBS) — The homeless man credited with helping treat victims of the Manchester blast will soon have a roof over his head.

Stephen Jones, 35, was sleeping nearby when the blast happened — and rushed over to help.

Fifth Suspect Arrested In Connection With Deadly Manchester Concert Terror Attack 

His heroic action caught the attention of a lot of people, including a local soccer team.

Team officials say they’ll cover six months of rent and will help him find work and give money for necessities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch