Homeless Man Offered Home After Helping Manchester Bombing Victims

MANCHESTER, England. (CBS) — The homeless man credited with helping treat victims of the Manchester blast will soon have a roof over his head.
Stephen Jones, 35, was sleeping nearby when the blast happened — and rushed over to help.
His heroic action caught the attention of a lot of people, including a local soccer team.
Team officials say they’ll cover six months of rent and will help him find work and give money for necessities.