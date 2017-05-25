1 Dead In Helicopter Crash In New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware, Thursday.
The chopper went down on the 100 block of Quigley Boulevard — in the area off of Route 13 near Frenchtown Road.
Sources say the chopper crashed into the ground, bursting into flames which then spread to a nearby building.
Right now– we know at least one person has been killed
