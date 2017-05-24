What’s That Strange 40-Foot Structure Along The Schuylkill River?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–For the past three days, a strange 40-foot structure has been taking shape along the Schuylkill River, and many are asking, ‘What is it?’

“This is an abstract contemporary sculpture,” said Caitlin Martin, a spokesperson for the Association for Public Art (aPA).

Martin says aPA has been working with New York’s Madison Square Park Conservancy to bring the art installation to Philadelphia. The piece is titled “The Big Bling” and it was created by Martin Puryear. It’s his largest sculpture to date, and Martin said the artist did not intend the piece to be anything in particular.

“It’s definitely open to your imagination. It’s whatever you want it to be. There is no wrong answer. It’s an abstract piece and definitely open to interpretation,” she said.

Throughout Wednesday afternoon, bicyclists, joggers and even motorists slowed down to observer Big Bling. Many thought it looked like an elephant, or even a pair of stilettos.

“It looks like a giant Trojan Horse that they brought in and like people are going to pop out of it,” said one woman.

The transportation and installation of the art piece was paid for through private fundraising and donations. It will be on display through November of 2017.

There will be a public celebration on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Bling is located on the bank of the Schuylkill River off of Kelly Drive just north of the Girard Avenue Bridge.