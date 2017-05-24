NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Getting Exercise In The Summer

May 24, 2017 11:17 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When most of us think about the summer time we think of fresh air and an opportunity to get out there and exercise.

With that exercise we hope for a weight loss. But do most of us lose those extra pounds?

Believe it or not, a lot of people actually gain weight in the summer. You’d think you would be outside doing more things, but as the temperature increases, a lot of people shut it down.

They actually do better in the fall and spring as far as exercise because it’s a little cooler outside.

There’s a greater opportunity to get out there and play a sport or go golfing, play tennis.

That is why the next month is so important, the temperatures are moderate and the days are getting longer with more sunlight in the early evening.

When we start getting into this summer’s heat waves, it is not the time to get out there and exercise extensively.

