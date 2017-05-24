Experts Tips And Tricks For Kicking Off Grilling Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, grilling season is approaching. So here are some tips as you dust off the grill for the first time this season.

Chef Nick Kennedy says you’ll want to take a little extra care with your grill when you start it up for the first time in the season.

“Put a little extra charcoal there and try to burn off anything,” Kennedy said, “and let the grill sort of heat up and put the grates on there, let them get really, really hot and give a good brushing to clear it, bring it all the way back so it’s shine and stainless steel again.”

He says the secret to a successful outcome is getting your flame to the perfect temperature.

“You want it to be hot enough to get a really good seer on the product so they don’t stick without getting too hot so you get flame-ups or burning,” Kennedy said.

What are some of the biggest mistakes that people make when grilling?

“I think it’s either not turning the product often enough or turning too soon,” Kennedy said, “and that’s based on the temperature of the fire.”

But Kennedy says usually less is more.

“Sometimes moving it too much, you’re cooling down the product, you’re cooling down the grill,” he explained, “so I’d be more concerned with the overall caramelization you get on the side.”

For more tips and grilling recipes, listen to the podcast: