Cooper University Health Care Names Building In Honor Of Its Former Leader

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — Cooper University Health Care is renaming one of its buildings in honor of its former CEO – John Sheridan – who along with his wife, died under mysterious circumstances in 2014.

3 Cooper Plaza is now the Sheridan Pavilion. In a display of respect for his legacy, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and five former governors, Kean, Florio, McGreevey, DiFrancesco, and Corzine, all had kind words for Sheridan and his wife, Joyce.

One of four adult children of John and Joyce, Mark Sheridan recalls the hundreds of cards they received from Cooper employees.

“And without fail, each commented on their compassion and thoughtfulness and how respectful they were of everyone they worked with or interacted with at the hospital,” Sheridan said.

When Sheridan and his wife died in their home in 2014, the Somerset County Prosecutor initially classified the deaths a murder-suicide. Police said the two suffered stab wounds, and their master bedroom in Montgomery Township was badly damaged by a fire.

The Sheridan’s four sons disputed the ruling for two years. They hired a well-known forensic pathologist, who believed that they were both killed by an intruder. In January, the state medical examiner changed John Sheridan’s manner of death from suicide to “undetermined.”