Dunkin’ Donuts Introduces S’mores Flavored Coffees, Cake Batter Donut

May 24, 2017 8:01 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the start to summer with some new flavors.

The coffee chain says beginning May 29, customers will be able to taste the campfire with their new S’mores flavored coffees. A combination of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow and chocolate flavors, S’mores is available in Dunkin’ Donuts’ hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee through summer at participating restaurants.

But wait, there’s more!

Customers will also be able to taste two new donut varieties: the Vanilla Cake Batter Donut and the  Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles Donut.

The Vanilla Cake Batter Donut features vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with confetti sprinkles, while the Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles Donut is frosted with white icing and topped with pink and orange sprinkles.

Both are also available beginning May 29 through summer.

Dunkin’ Donuts says donut devotees can rejoice by ringing in National Donut Day with a free donut with the purchase of any beverage on June 2.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch