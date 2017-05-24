Dunkin’ Donuts Introduces S’mores Flavored Coffees, Cake Batter Donut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the start to summer with some new flavors.
The coffee chain says beginning May 29, customers will be able to taste the campfire with their new S’mores flavored coffees. A combination of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow and chocolate flavors, S’mores is available in Dunkin’ Donuts’ hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee through summer at participating restaurants.
But wait, there’s more!
Customers will also be able to taste two new donut varieties: the Vanilla Cake Batter Donut and the Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles Donut.
The Vanilla Cake Batter Donut features vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with confetti sprinkles, while the Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles Donut is frosted with white icing and topped with pink and orange sprinkles.
Both are also available beginning May 29 through summer.
Dunkin’ Donuts says donut devotees can rejoice by ringing in National Donut Day with a free donut with the purchase of any beverage on June 2.