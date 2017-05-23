Welcome To America Festival Announces Which Superstars Will Be In Town, Plus More

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On July 4th, global superstar Mary J. Blidge will headline the party on the parkway, and that is just one of the 50 free events taking place in Philadelphia during the six day Wawa Welcome America Festival.

Welcome America Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with new events and time honored traditions.

“Free museums every single day, we have new events for millennial, we have red white and blue happy hours and brunches,” said Welcome America, Inc. President & CEO Jeff Guaracino. “We also have a major Rocky movie night on the art museum steps, it is Rocky camp out. We’re going to have a great.”

The theme of the festival is “Everyone is a History Maker.”

In the wake of the terror attack at the Manchester arena Mayor Kenney says he hopes its doesn’t deter anyone from coming out.

“We have a terrific police force, we work well with our terrific FBI and Homeland Security Folks,” he said. “This is one of the areas we all agree with and that’s keeping our citizens safe. We’ll work with them, listen to what they say, gather intelligence and make sure everyone is safe and has a good time.”

The festival kicks off Thursday June 29th with the annual Wawa Hoagie Day and runs through July 4th with a party on the parkway.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony honoring Boyz II Men, and fireworks.

For a full schedule welcomeamerica.com.