Pennsylvania Company Manages UK Arena Where Terror Attack Took Place

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — A West Conshohocken company manages the United Kingdom arena where a terror attack took place following an Ariana Grande concert.
SMG, a venue management company, released a statement Tuesday morning, saying that Manchester Arena management is assisting law enforcement.
“On Monday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. (BST) an incident occurred in a public space outside of Manchester Arena, UK, as attendees were exiting the Ariana Grande concert,” the statement reads. “Arena management continues to assist law enforcement officials in their investigation. Any questions should be directed to the Manchester Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families of this tragic incident.”’
Manchester Terror Attack: 22 Dead At Ariana Grande Concert Blast
At least 22 people were killed in the attack, including children, and another 59 were injured.
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria has taken responsibility for the attack.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement that the city “joins the world in mourning the loss of so many innocent men, women and children.
“It is our responsibility to honor their memory by refusing to live in constant fear,” Kenney said. “Philadelphia’s first responders are always training and adapting for new threats. We’ve earned a national reputation for hosting large events successfully and safely. I have every confidence that thanks to the efforts of our police and law enforcement partners that we’ll continue to do so.”
Sources tell CBS News the attacker has been identified as 23-year-old Salman Abedi. He was reportedly known to British authorities.