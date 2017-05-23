Revolutionary Street Art Exhibit Pops Up Across Philly’s Historic District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Adding to the list of Pop-Ups around town, a “Revolutionary” Street Art Exhibition, with a modern twist, is on display at more than a dozen public spaces across Philadelphia’s Historic District, through July 4th.

The Revolutionary-themed art exhibit is curated by 32-year old Conrad Benner, the founder of a blog devoted to photographs of Philadelphia’s street-art scene, called “streetsdept.com.”

“What I wanted to explore with this exhibition is what was the meat of the Revolution? Why did the revolution happen? What’s the big why there,” he said

READ: Private Sector Is Urged To Help Philadelphia Public Schools

Each of the 13 participating artists were tasked with presenting works that feature their interpretation of the American Revolution. And, they were free to reflect themes in today’s turbulent political climate.

Like the street artist known as Ishknits, who has a piece at Headhouse Square.

“I do what is called yarnbombing,” she said.

Like graffiti artists who use spray paint, her medium is knitting and crocheting.

“Alot of my work focuses on female empowerment, and female-ness in public spaces,” she said.

ALSO READ: Task Force To Reassess Philadelphia’s Historic Preservation

Shawn Theodore’s street photography, centering on what he calls “disappearing black communities,” is installed along Ellfreth’s Alley.

“Revolution that has not met everyone, in my opinion, is revolution that has not been fulfilled,” he said.

Their works are featured at prominent sites in Old City, Society Hill and the waterfront.

So why 13 artworks? Benner says it’s a nod to the 13-stars featured on the first American flag.

“We thought that there was some fun symbolism there to play with,” he said.