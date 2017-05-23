Private Sector Is Urged To Help Philadelphia Public Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — About 50 business leaders gathered Tuesday morning to hear about ways they can donate time, resources and money to Philadelphia public schools.

Mayor Kenney said Philadelphia schools are underfunded, but the private sector can step up.

READ: Philly School District Will NOT Dock Pay Of Teachers Who Took Part In May Day Protest

“What do we do,” he said. “Do we wring our hands, throw our hands up in the air say, ‘We’re not being funded, there’s nothing we can do about it.’ No. We’re going to raise money privately.”

The Zarwin Baum law firm hosted the meeting to show how it has adopted Mitchell Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia.

An appreciative Stephanie Andrewlevich is principal there.

“We have something ranging as large as a playground for the kids to have a safe place to play, going all the way down to something as small as frames,” she said.

ALSO READ: City Council Tries To Gauge How Close Philadelphia Teachers Are To New Contract

Those frames are used for the school’s “Wall of Fame” photos.

Business leaders were urged to donate to the district’s nonprofit fundraising arm, The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

CEO Donna Frisby Greenwood says the Fund is close to paying for classroom libraries in every Philly school, “Our goal is to raise $3.5 million. We have $3 million so far,” she said.