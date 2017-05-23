Penn State Plans To Make Significant Changes To School’s Greek System

May 23, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Beta Theta Pi, Penn State, Timothy Piazza

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State trustees are planning to weigh recommendations to “ensure significant change” at the university’s fraternities and sororities in the wake of the February death of a pledge.

8 Members Of Penn State Frat Appear In Court In Pledge’s Death

Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Police say Piazza drank a life-threatening amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual on Feb. 2 and fell down the stairs at least twice.

Penn State said Monday that the board of trustees will meet June 2. The university is not discussing specifics, but Penn State President Eric Barron is promising “decisive action” to deal with chronic problems at fraternities and sororities.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

