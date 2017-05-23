NFL Relaxes Celebration Rules

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Celebrations are back!
The NFL has announced more lenient celebration rules. Things like using a ball as a prop after touchdowns, going to the ground, and group demonstrations will all be allowed.
Offensive demonstrations and taunting will still be penalized.
“In my conversations with NFL players, it was also clear how much our players care about sportsmanship, clean competition, and setting good examples for young athletes,” Goodell wrote in his letter.