1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man has died following a triple on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
It happened in the 5500 block of Heiskell St. around 5: 20 p.m.
Police say they found a 37-year-old man shot in the chest and a 29-year-old woman shot in the right leg and a 26-year-old man shot in the lower back
All three were transported to an area hospital. The man later died, police said.
The woman and the 26-year-old man are currently listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.