1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting In Philly

May 23, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man has died following a triple on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

It happened in the 5500 block of Heiskell St. around 5: 20 p.m.

Police say they found a 37-year-old man shot in the chest and a 29-year-old woman shot in the right leg and a 26-year-old man shot in the lower back

All three were transported to an area hospital. The man later died, police said.

The woman and the 26-year-old man are currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

