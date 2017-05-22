NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Bursts Out To #1 Finish

May 22, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was aliens barely overtaking guardians at multiplexes over the weekend.

Alien: Covenant, the science fiction horror thriller from director Ridley Scott, debuted in first place over the weekend, earning an estimated $36 million.

That dropped another sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the leader of the last two weekends, to a close-behind second place, taking in $35 million.

The teen dramedy, Everything, Everything, was third with $12 million.

Fourth place went to the mother-daughter comedy, Snatched, with just under $8 million.

And rounding out the top five was yet another sequel – the family comedy, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – with $7 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly below those of last weekend and those of a year ago.

