2 Injured After Car Flips Several Times In Multi-Vehicle Accident

UPPER PROVIDENCE, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were injured in a serious multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.
Montgomery County authorities say the accident occurred along Route 422 eastbound just before Exit 29 shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Police say a pickup truck collided with a car, which then flipped over several times before coming to a stop.
Two people were transported to Pottstown Memorial Hospital. Police believe one of the victims is in serious condition.
Traffic is back to normal.