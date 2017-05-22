2 Injured After Car Flips Several Times In Multi-Vehicle Accident

May 22, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Montgomery County, Route 422

UPPER PROVIDENCE, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were injured in a serious multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County authorities say the accident occurred along Route 422 eastbound just before Exit 29 shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck collided with a car, which then flipped over several times before coming to a stop.

Two people were transported to Pottstown Memorial Hospital. Police believe one of the victims is in serious condition.

Traffic is back to normal.

