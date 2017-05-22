News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 22

Chris reviewed Donald Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia, missing funds left over from the Democratic National Convention and Jim Kenney’s appearance in a 60 Minutes segment about sanctuary cities. He spoke with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski about the implications of Trump’s speech.
6:19 Donald Trump delivered a speech in Saudi Arabia yesterday on confronting terrorism.
6:35 What’s Trending: Cher, Celine Dion, Piers Morgan, Drake, The Rock, Saturday Night Live, Katy Perry
6:48 Saturday Night Live intimated that Donald Trump may not be President when the show returns in the Fall.
6:50 Billy Bush addressed the ‘Access Hollywood video‘ with the Hollywood Reporter.
7:00 Chris speaks with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski to assess Donald Trump’s speech on terrorism in Saudi Arabia.
7:24 Philly.com: DNC Host Committee promised to give leftover funds to charity.
7:36 The Hill: Republicans fear for their safety as anger, threats mount.
7:37 Roger Ailes’ son said he is ‘coming after’ his fathers detractors.
7:39 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney participated in a segment on 60 Minutes about sanctuary cities.
8:35 What’s Trending: Olympic medals, Chris Cornell, Sea Lion