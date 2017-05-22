BREAKING: 19 Dead, At Least 50 Injured After Reported Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In UK: Police

Montco Man Is First In Pa. To Have Non-Invasive Brain Procedure To Treat Essential Tremor

May 22, 2017 8:30 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Plymouth Meeting man has complete use of his hand for the first time in a decade because of a new, non-invasive brain procedure.

Sixty-one-year old John Lukens suffers from Essential Tremor, a movement disorder that affects 10 million Americans. His hands have been shaking uncontrollably for ten years.

“I couldn’t use a screwdriver. I’d have to use two hands to get it on a screw,” Lukens said. “My handwriting was really bad, to eat with a spoon or fork, certain things would just fall off the fork, it was kind of embarrassing.”

Doctors at Pennsylvania Hospital used ultrasound waves to target a portion of the brain responsible for the tremors on the right side of his body. He says the shaking stopped immediately.

“It was like turning a switch on and off, it changed everything,” he said. “You feel better about yourself, you’re not embarrassed anymore about things and not self-conscious. I hope someday anyone who has this problem can get it done.”

Lukens is the first in Pennsylvania to have the procedure. And while tremors continue in his left hand — his dominant hand is steady and performing tasks that were impossible just last month.

